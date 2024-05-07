Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,259.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

