Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $145.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $334,632,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,976,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,072,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

