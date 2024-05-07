Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $158.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPE. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.40.

Shares of EXPE opened at $116.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

