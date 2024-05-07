Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given New $171.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $173.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $23.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.44. The stock had a trading volume of 654,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,129. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day moving average is $185.43. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $229.02. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

