Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Up to $188.83

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.83, but opened at $209.82. Fabrinet shares last traded at $212.38, with a volume of 156,014 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Fabrinet Trading Up 12.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.62 and a 200-day moving average of $185.43.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

