FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

FAT Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years.

FAT Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

