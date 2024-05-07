Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 53.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

