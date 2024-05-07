Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

FATE traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 665,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.80. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FATE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

