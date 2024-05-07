Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Up 22.1%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) traded up 22.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.51 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 503,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 338,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.33 ($0.07).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
