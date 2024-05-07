F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). F&G Annuities & Life had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of FG opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently -175.00%.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Featured Articles

