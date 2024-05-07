Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Earnings Results

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 6.5 %

FIS stock traded up $4.59 on Tuesday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $75.71.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

