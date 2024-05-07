Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 4.4 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $75.71.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.