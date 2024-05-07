Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.88-4.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10-10.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.13 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.880-4.980 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of FIS traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.38. 5,687,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,308. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.63.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

