Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,908 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.13. 259,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.