Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,175 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.03. The company had a trading volume of 580,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,039. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $161.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -54.62%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
