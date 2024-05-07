Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,258 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.59. 4,170,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

