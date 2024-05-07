Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $557,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 650.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.12. 1,197,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,387. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

