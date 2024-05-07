Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 246,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Energy Fuels makes up 1.1% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UUUU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,368,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,498,000 after acquiring an additional 638,709 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,212,972 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,546,000 after buying an additional 1,009,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 984,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 2.1 %

UUUU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. 4,706,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,116. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $962.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.59. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

