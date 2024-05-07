Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 152,818 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.79. 1,070,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

