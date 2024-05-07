Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 803,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 110,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,667.19% and a net margin of 96.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 176.67%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

