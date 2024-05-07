Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.66. 120,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,197. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

