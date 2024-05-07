Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes $622,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,767 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,819,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock remained flat at $269.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.76. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

