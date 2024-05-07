Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes $826,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,896,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. 2,406,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,413. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $23.24.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.