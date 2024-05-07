Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.69 and its 200 day moving average is $236.57. The company has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.71 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

