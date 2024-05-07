FIGS (FIGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. FIGS's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $25,206.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,787 shares of company stock valued at $122,632. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIGS

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

