Financial Review: Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) vs. flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX)

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) and Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for flyExclusive and Jet.AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get flyExclusive alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score flyExclusive 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jet.AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

flyExclusive currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given flyExclusive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe flyExclusive is more favorable than Jet.AI.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio flyExclusive N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A Jet.AI $12.22 million 0.72 -$12.62 million N/A N/A

This table compares flyExclusive and Jet.AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

flyExclusive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jet.AI.

Profitability

This table compares flyExclusive and Jet.AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets flyExclusive N/A -6.50% 0.74% Jet.AI N/A N/A -85.26%

Volatility & Risk

flyExclusive has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jet.AI has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of flyExclusive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Jet.AI shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of flyExclusive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.8% of Jet.AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About flyExclusive

(Get Free Report)

flyExclusive, Inc. owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services. The company is headquartered in Kinston, North Carolina. flyExclusive, Inc. is a subsidiary of LGM Enterprises, LLC.

About Jet.AI

(Get Free Report)

Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380 which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft. In addition, the company offers Reroute software, that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances. Further, it is involved in the aircraft charter, management, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for flyExclusive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flyExclusive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.