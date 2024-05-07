FiscalNote (NOTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect FiscalNote to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. FiscalNote has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 121.46% and a negative net margin of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. On average, analysts expect FiscalNote to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

NYSE:NOTE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 77,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FiscalNote news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 31,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $37,402.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,305.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,493 shares of company stock worth $135,220. 47.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Stories

