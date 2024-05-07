Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $125.00 at UBS Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,767,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

