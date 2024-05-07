FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $57.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FMC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,521,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,599,000 after buying an additional 176,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after buying an additional 1,666,096 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in FMC by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after buying an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in FMC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FMC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after buying an additional 169,224 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

