Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.00

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.68), with a volume of 312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.72).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £147.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.67 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.86.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.