Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. 18,368,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,138. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

