Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Director Acquires $58,000.00 in Stock

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) Director Gregory A. Duffey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,956. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

FRAF traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $28.49. 2,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $125.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 2,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 39,862 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

