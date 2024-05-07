Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGBGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 901,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 436% from the previous session’s volume of 167,958 shares.The stock last traded at $27.15 and had previously closed at $27.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $730.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGB. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,357,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 985.7% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 246,648 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 905,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

