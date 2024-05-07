Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $138.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FRPT

Freshpet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.05. 366,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,126. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,921,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,762 shares of company stock worth $1,737,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.