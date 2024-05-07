Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at TD Cowen

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $128.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,894. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,280. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

