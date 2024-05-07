Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.59.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,437.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $91,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,741.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $361,437.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $9,408,403 in the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,550 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,405,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

