Frontera Energy (FEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$316.18 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at C$9.29 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.32 and a 1-year high of C$12.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$787.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Frontera Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Frontera Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.01%.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

