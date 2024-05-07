Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Frontier Developments Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of LON:FDEV traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 281 ($3.53). 1,708,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 649 ($8.15). The stock has a market cap of £110.77 million, a P/E ratio of -180.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.01.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

