Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Frontier Developments Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of LON:FDEV traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 281 ($3.53). 1,708,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 649 ($8.15). The stock has a market cap of £110.77 million, a P/E ratio of -180.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.01.
About Frontier Developments
