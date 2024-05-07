FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 138,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,081. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

