FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $78.40 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

