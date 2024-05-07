Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FULC stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. 100,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.70.

Insider Activity at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.