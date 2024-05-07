Gallacher Capital Management LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

