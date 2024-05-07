Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 97,516 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after buying an additional 380,185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.