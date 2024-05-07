Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $168.00

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.00 and last traded at $167.39, with a volume of 29613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Garmin Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.05.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Garmin by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 14.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 184.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after buying an additional 128,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 27.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

