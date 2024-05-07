Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 5.7% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Macquarie increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $276.24. 2,846,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,352. The firm has a market cap of $505.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

