GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 1.4%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.00 and last traded at $171.50. 628,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,118,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $149,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

