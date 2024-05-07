GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect GEN Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of GENK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 8,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,756. GEN Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
