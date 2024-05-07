GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect GEN Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GENK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 8,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,756. GEN Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

In related news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez purchased 48,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $290,296.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,025.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,248.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez purchased 48,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,025.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 59,039 shares of company stock worth $371,611 over the last three months.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

