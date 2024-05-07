Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Geospace Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,171. The company has a market capitalization of $188.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.80. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,538.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $979,992.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,240 shares of company stock worth $52,124. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

