GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to $43.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.08.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $33.11. 94,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,821. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

