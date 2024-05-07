GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GHRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get GH Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH Research

GH Research Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $11.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. GH Research has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.64.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GH Research by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GH Research by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 133,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.